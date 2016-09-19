Cycling Prescott student Paul Fabian wins 54-mile Skull Valley Loop Challenge

PRESCOTT — Prescott High School student Paul Fabian, 16, a member of the school’s mountain bike team and a member of the cross-country Arizona Devo, was the first finisher in the 10th annual, 54-mile Skull Valley Loop Challenge on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Fabian was one of 245 riders who pedaled off from the south side of the Yavapai Courthouse Plaza at 7:30 a.m. and wheeled to the finish line two hours, 11 minutes and 40 seconds later. Fabian was so out in front that it was several minutes before another biker crossed the finish line.

Asked about the ride, Fabian said “it was very tough” ride that he and some of his friends tackled at a “crazy pace.” He said this was his first loop challenge – it is not touted to be a competitive race – and he enjoyed the terrain that included some challenging hills.

A competitive biker, Fabian was all smiles as he said even where the course was tricky he was able to stay focused and “tough it out.”

A couple of retired first-timers, Prescott newcomer Craig Fisher, 74, and long-time veterinarian Dr. Steven Dow, 69, said this was their first time entering as participants.

Fisher said he happened to come upon bikers riding in the challenge last year, and vowed that he would do the ride this year.

And Dow was all smiles as he suggested life is all about tackling one’s next adventure.