Community calendar of events for Sept. 19 to 30

Monday, Sept. 19

Powerful Peace Conversation: From Personal to Global, 10 a.m. to noon at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite. A facilitated conversation based on “The Art of Power” by Thich Nhat Hanh. Copies of quotations from the book will provide a foundation for discussion. At 11:30 a.m., Womansong will perform songs of peace. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0630 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Free presentation by Georgeanne Hanna, certified vision rehabilitation and low vision therapist, 10 to 11 a.m at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 928-772-6760. Covers services for the blind and visually impaired, with the aim of helping blind or visually impaired persons develop adaptive means for daily living. RSVP to 928-772-6760.

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Creativity – How to Tap into It,” with Cindy DeCecco, professor in the Arts and Humanities Division of Yavapai College, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Glassford Hill Middle School, 6901 Panther Path in Prescott Valley. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.

Second Trivia Game Event – Jeopardy Trivia Hour, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Hosted by Gary Trotta. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

“Cooking 101: End-of-Summer Cold Soup – Gazpacho and a Quick Salsa,” a seminar, 2:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By the chef from Brookdale. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Town Hall meetings with Supervisor Brown, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road. 928-771-3207; Web.bos.district4@yavapai.us; Mary at 928-442-5132.

Screening of Michael Moore’s “Where to Invade Next?,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. A screening of this challenging film “[showing] what the USA can learn from rest of the world, [as] director Michael Moore playfully visits various nations in Europe and Africa as a one-man “invader” to take their ideas and practices for America.” 2 hours. (Description from the Internet Movie Database.) With Prescott Peace Builders. Free. Mary, 928-443-0630 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

“Everything You Have Ever Wanted to Know about Water Birth” presentation, 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Paula Matthew of The Midwives’ Place. 928-710-0146.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

“5 Myths about U.S. Government Debt,” a seminar, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By John Farmer, Taylor & Padgett Financial. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

People Who Care volunteer orientation, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Volunteers help adults who can no longer drive continue to live independently in Chino Valley, Prescott and Prescott Valley. 928-445-2480.

Art for Teens, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. With local artist Jenny Tomosovich. For teens in grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or 928-777-1537.

Territorial Talent Series: Jonathan Best, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Best plays keyboard and sings a wide array of styles. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library. www.prescottlibrary.info; 928-777-1526.

Peace Candlelight Vigil, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 602-499-4278.

Thursday, Sept. 22

“Getting Your Ducks in a Row - Taking the Fear Out of Advance Funeral Planning,” a free Senior Connection seminar with Heritage Memory Mortuary, noon to 1p.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Roy Smith’s Visit to Cuba, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Cruise-in with the Prescott Antique Auto Club, 4 to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart parking lot, Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. Music, 50/50 drawing, games with prizes. paacaz.com.

Coffee with a Cop, 5 p.m. at Plaza Bonita Restaurant, 1317 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Join members of the Prescott Police Department for coffee and light refreshments. No agenda or planned speeches; just a chance to get to know the men and women of PPD.

Friday, Sept. 23

Homeless Veteran Stand Down, 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Frontier Village on Highway 69. Organized through the U.S. VETS Initiative. Includes a Veterans Court with vets who have pending criminal matters before Superior Court or the city court. 928-853-7679.

Online Job Searching presentation, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Find the best websites for local job openings and learn how to navigate and submit online applications with ease. 90-minute presentation. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or call 928-777-1526.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Milagro’s Celebration of Art, 5 to 8 p.m. at Milagro Arts Center, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott. Food vendors in the parking lot, activities for kids, freebies, demonstrations, sale of small art pieces, a raffle and silent auction featuring local artists’ work. $10 suggested donation at the door. www.milagroartscenter.org.

Family Peace Night at Kayla’s Hands Playground, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Pioneer Park, 1200 Commerce Drive in Prescott. Celebrate peace by playing, creating crafts and enjoying this wonderful space. Meet Kayla Mueller’s parents, plant peace pinwheels. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Mountain Spirit Co-Op 4th Friday Art Walk, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at MSCO, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100, in downtown Prescott. 928-445-8545.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-3700.

Arizona 2-Step Dance Lesson by Thomas Felix, 6:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Country & Swing Dance Party at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Catch a Wave – A Tribute to the Beach Boys,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $22 - $25. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Community yard sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Orchard Ranch Senior RV Resort, 11250 E. Highway 69.

Mountain Club’s Artisans in the Pines, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 910 W. Clubhouse Drive (off White Spar Road). Handcrafted gifts and homemade baked goods.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is just past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Historic Prescott Corvette Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the east and south sides of courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Prescott Vette Sette.

Art on Sixth Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 697 Sixth St., Prescott. Artists of glass, metal, jewelry, painting, prints, wearables, mosaic and more open their studios to the public. Come visit, shop and talk art, Prescott and real estate. Snacks and coffee.

Southwest Skye Pipes and Drums Band, noon at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Featuring the Great Highland Bagpipes, this award-winning band is made up entirely of musicians from northern Arizona. www.prescottlibrary.info or 928-777-1526.

15th annual Girls & Sports Day, 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. Activities for girls ages 7-14, guest speaker Sarah Hill and a screening of the movie “Soul Surfer.” $15. Diane, 928-708-7214; Ryan, 928-445-7221.

Homeless Veteran Stand Down, through 3 p.m., at Frontier Village on Highway 69. Organized through the U.S. VETS Initiative. Includes a Veterans Court with vets who have pending criminal matters before Superior Court or the city court. 928-853-7679.

Barks ‘n’ Beers fundraiser for United Animal Friends, 5 to 8 p.m. at The Barley Hound, 234 Cortez St. in Prescott. Get a beef brisket or vegetarian dinner with beer or a non-alcoholic drink for $20. Bid on silent auction items. Proceeds benefit UAF. Dogs welcome in the outdoor area. 928-237-4506.

Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. With band Wild Thyme and calling by Michael Barraclough. No partner needed; all dances taught. Newcomer instructions at 7 p.m. $8, with discounts for members, students, newbies and kids. Bruce, 928-925-5210, folkhappens.org.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Korean War Veterans Association, H. Edward Reeves Chapter 311, Inc. Breakfast, 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 6, 202 South Pleasant St., Prescott. 928-777-0660.

Second annual “A Taste for Mission” Fundraising Gala, 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott. Enjoy an afternoon of appetizers, drink tastings and art. Featuring local tastings of wine, beer and mead, as well as a silent auction of art. $30 ticket includes five tastings. Proceeds benefit church programs, including youth and community outreach. communications@slecp.org.

Concert by the Phoenix Symphony in Prescott, 3 to 5 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. Brahms Symphony No. 4. $28-$39. 928-776-4255.

Monday, Sept. 26

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Netsuke: Japan’s Portable Sculptures,” with Yavapai College student Danielle Berkowitz, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Third Trivia Game Event – Jeopardy Trivia Hour, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Hosted by Gary Trotta. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Yavapai County Veterans Association Flag Retirement Ceremony, 9 a.m. at Memory Park, Chino Valley. 623-258-6641.

“Tax Savings and Retirement Planning Strategies for the Small Business Owner,” 10 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Darren Vilardo, DaVinci Wealth. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Fundamentals of Ballet, an introductory class, 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Dori Harnly-Allwein. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Dump the Baggage!” Releasing Your Trapped Emotions,” a seminar, noon at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Dr. Andy Nelson, Prescott Preferred Chiropractic & Emotional Healing. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Fundamentals of Jazz, an introductory class, noon at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Dori Harnly-Allwein. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I Am Gone,” a seminar, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By June Sherod. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Recent Development on Healthy Aging,” a seminar, 1:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Jim Zallaha, D.C., Better Health Center. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Town Hall meetings with Supervisor Brown, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Williamson Valley Community Organization, 4125 W. Outer Loop Road, Prescott. 928-771-3207; Web.bos.district4@yavapai.us; Mary at 928-442-5132.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Prescott Noon Lioness garage sale fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3238 Iris Lane in Prescott. Proceeds donated to local charities. Petie, 928-777-8597.

Flu Shot Clinic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Safeway. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Dumping the Baggage - Releasing Trapped Emotions,” a free Senior Connection seminar, noon to 1 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. Speaker: Dr. Andy Nelson. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Top 10 Airplanes of All Time, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Friday, Sept. 30

Prescott Noon Lioness garage sale fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3238 Iris Lane in Prescott. Proceeds donated to local charities. Petie, 928-777-8597.

Free Friday Night Movie, “The Choice,” 4 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Starring Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer, Tom Welling. Based on book by Nicholas Sparks. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-3700.

Fox Trot Dance Class by Dawn Wilson, 6:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Hollywood Movie Glamour Night Dance at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Your Cheatin’ Heart – A Salute to Hank Williams Sr., Patsy Cline and Early Country Music,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $22 - $25. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.