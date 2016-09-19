Arizona sees fewer teen pregnancies

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard is delighted to hear, as both a public school educational leader and a father of twin teenage sons, that teen pregnancy in the state is on the decline.

“That’s great news,” Howard said. “Finally, a victory.”

In 2004, Arizona teenagers 19 and younger gave birth to 11,863 infants; age 15 to 17 accounted for 4,227 and under 15 was 188, according to the state Department of Health Vital Statistics. A decade later, the most up-to-date statistics, the numbers are significantly lower: the count of all births to those 19 and younger was 7,924 and to those aged 15 to 17 the number was 2,125 and under 15 just 68 births.

In 2004, the pregnancy rate for Yavapai County – the number is per 1,000 females aged 19 and younger – was 27.9; in 2014 that number was 17.2; between ages 10 and 17 the numbers went from 12.3 in 2004 to 3.4 in 2014.

The actual number of teen births in Yavapai County in 2014 for those aged 16 to 19 was 156. Between 2004 and 2014, Yavapai County’s teen birth rate dropped 40 percent.

The reduction in teen pregnancies, and births, has much to do with both the focus on heightened education and awareness in all public arenas, including sex education in the schools, as well as enhanced availability and effectiveness of contraception for teenagers, according to state and national studies.

A study by researchers at the Guttmacher Institute and Columbia University specifically credits availability and effectiveness of contraception to the significant decline in teen pregnancy nationwide, including in Arizona. Arizona still is rated the 12th highest in the nation for teen pregnancy.

In Arizona, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported the state’s teen pregnancy rate for females 15 to 19 years of age decreased 49 percent from 2004 to 2014.

“Fact-based information about, and open access to, contraception and contraceptive choices is, has been and always will be critical to reducing and preventing unintended pregnancies,” said Brenda “Bré” Thomas, the chief executive officer of Arizona Family Health Partnership (AFHP).

In April, the partnership launched a one-stop website – www.sexfyi.org –intended for parents and teenagers to learn about birth control methods and options – listed by effectiveness – as well as a search function to find the nearest Title X-funded health center in Arizona. In the Prescott area, that is the Yavapai County Community Health Services department.

In Prescott public schools, sex education has been a part of the health curriculum for almost 30 years; the last 12 years the abstinence-based curriculum has been taught through a contract with North Star Youth Partnership, a division of Catholic Charities Community Services.

The program’s focus, taught from sixth through 11th grades with parental permission, is rooted in healthy lifestyle practices and decision-making related to one’s sexual behavior, Howard and other school leaders said.

For a time, Howard said the high school offered an on-site child-care program intended to allow teen parents to graduate. He said that program ended about eight years ago for lack of need.

As for a debate over the dispensing of contraceptives, Howard said the school system has never opted to go in that direction.

“We have such a cross-section of community members; different cultures, religions and many different opinions,” Howard said. “And I lean on the elected board process to see the will of the community when we decide what role we have in the schools.”

Abstinence is certainly on the continuum of conversations that need to be had with providers and parents, with the partnership endorsing practical advice and access discussions “when it is appropriate for teens to do so,” Thomas said.

To date, Howard said, the district’s decision has been to “stay neutral and make as broad a positive impact as possible that considers all beliefs and opinions.”

North Star’s instructors are “really on top of their research and they are sensitive to our local wishes,” Howard said.