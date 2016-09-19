Arizona man killed in Delaware jet ski crash

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — A 78-year-old man was killed after a personal watercraft he was operating collided head-on with a small boat in Delaware.

Sgt. John McDerby of the Division of Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police tells local media the man was killed Saturday morning in Millsboro. The man's name hasn't been released pending next of kin notification, but McDerby says he was from Phoenix.

McDerby says the man was returning on a personal watercraft, or jet ski, to Pot Nets Bayside as a pontoon boat was leaving. Both were traveling at high rates of speed. The jet ski and the boat crashed, sending the jet ski several feet over the pontoon.

The jet ski operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pontoon was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.