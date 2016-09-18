Patti and Dennis Edmundson to celebrate 50th anniversary

Patti and Dennis Edmundson of Prescott will soon celebrate their 50th anniversary.

They were married Sept. 21, 1966, in Reno, Nevada. A family celebration of this amazing couple will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Dry Gulch Restaurant (Dennis’s favorite steak house). They have two children, Craig Edmundson (Wendy Edmundson), Stacy Wilhelm (Lyle Wilhelm); and four grandchildren, Tyler Wilhelm, Chase Wilhelm, Trace Edmundson, Logan Edmundson. Happy 50th anniversary, Mom & Dad!