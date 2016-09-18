Obituary: William “Rex,” “Doc” Hinshaw

William “Rex”, “Doc” Hinshaw 92, of Prescott passed away August 7, 2016. He was born August 18, 1923 in Washington, Iowa. He was raised in Boulder Colorado. He enlisted in the U.S. Calvary in 1942 and served in the China Burma India theater until 1946. He then enrolled in veterinary school at Colorado State University, graduating as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1952. He practiced in Yuma, Arizona for a short while and then accepted a position as veterinarian for the Arizona State Racing Commission where he served as the Chief Veterinarian over horse and dog racing in Arizona until his retirement in 1989.

He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years Golda Marie Hinshaw. He is survived by his identical twin brother, Elbert Ray Hinshaw; five children, Keith Clinton Hinshaw, Steven Ross Hinshaw, Christi Lee Weedon, Tracy Lamont Winter and David Brian Hinshaw; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He led an amazing and full life and had many stories to share. He was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

A gathering of friends will be held Saturday September 24, 2016 from 2:00-4:00p.m. at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, Mackin Building, 840 Rodeo Dr., Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Sharlot Hall Museum, or Phippen Art Museum or the VA Medical Center.

Hampton Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.