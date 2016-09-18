Obituary: Richard Jerome Kirch

Richard Jerome Kirch, age 64, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on September 14, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Richard was born July 11, 1952 in Racine, Wisconsin. Never a fan of cold weather, he moved to Arizona in his mid 20s and lived most of his life in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was an analytical, artistic, deep thinking man who enjoyed cultivating bonsai, playing guitar and harmonica, and contemplating life, the universe, and beyond. He enjoyed weekly Sunday lunches with his parents and summertime visits traveling around throughout Arizona and southern California with his daughter. After the birth of his twin grandchildren in 2010, he started making annual visits to Green Bay, Wisconsin to spend time with them. In August 2016, he moved to Green Bay to be closer to family.

Richard is survived by his daughter Kaili, her husband Tim, and his twin grandchildren Eli and Emma Hennig in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is also survived by a brother Ronald Kirch; and sister, Sharon (George) Kadamian; nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Helene Kirch; and an infant daughter, Summer Kirch.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bellevue Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for their care and attention in his final weeks. As he was a private man in life, a private celebration of his life and dispersal of ashes will be held at a future date.

