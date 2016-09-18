Obituary: Orville “Dean” Fuller

Today God called another one of his angel’s home, Orville “Dean” Fuller. A husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. He retired from a career with the City of Phoenix.

He is survived by his wife Janetta Lee [James] Fuller; his sons Timothy, Douglas, and Richard. Also 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by sons Robert and Michael and a daughter Treca.

He was a veteran in the United States Air Force.

He was born on June 5, 1932 in Nebraska and went to be with the angels on August 12, 2016. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

His Memorial will be held Saturday, September 24, at 2:30 p.m. at the senior center in Chino Valley.

