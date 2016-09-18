Obituary: Lieutenant-Colonel Charles Sherwood Phipps

Lieutenant- Colonel Charles Sherwood Phipps, 100, passed away peacefully in his Dewey, Arizona home on September 10, 2016. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

Charles was born on February 29, 1916 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Robert Karl Phipps, Sr. and his wife Caroline Lilly Sherwood. He spent his early years in Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri. In 1941 he joined the United States Army Air Corps and graduated as an aviation cadet from Thunderbird Field in Glendale, Arizona. He was stationed in Bakersfield, Stockton, and Merced, California during the war years. He separated from active duty in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1946. In 1952 he returned to active service for the Korean conflict, stationed at Taegu AB (K-2), Taegu, Korea. He was then stationed at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Scott AFB, Illinois, Luke AFB, Arizona, stationed at Ramstein and Weisbaden in Germany, James Connally AFB, Texas and finally Hickam AFB, Honolulu, Hawaii. He retired to Phoenix in 1968 and moved to his Dewey home in 1976.

Charles was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Waco, Texas and Prescott Valley, Arizona and the Benedictine Oblates. He was parishioner at both Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, and St. Germaine’s in Prescott Valley. He loved golf, round dancing, traveling with his wife, and visiting his grandchildren.



Charles was married to Alice June Loyd, who survives, on May 17, 1943 in Reno, Nevada. In addition to his wife Alice, Charles is survived by his four children, Carole Feingold of Dewey, John Phipps of Round Rock, Texas, Charles R. Phipps of Littleton, Colorado, and Mary Turner of Prescott; his 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Sharon, Chris, Scott, Jenna, Amy, Jessica, T.C., Angela, Kim and Kenneth; and 15 great grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his parents,



his brother Robert, Jr. and sister Mary Scott.



Charles’ ashes will be interred at Prescott National Cemetery on September 29, 2016 at one o’clock.



