Jordhann Fitzgerald and John Souva to marry in October

Regina Enriquez of Prescott is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Jordhann Leigh Fitzgerald of Cazenovia, New York, to John Murray Souva III of Mission, Texas. John is the son of Ellen and John Souva II of Camden, New York.

Jordhann is a graduate of Prescott High School and Meredith Manor International Equestrian College in Waverly, West Virginia. Jordhann is manager and horse trainer for Cazabu Farms in Cazenovia. John is a parks and wildlife park ranger for Bentson-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission.

The ceremony will be held at Southwick Beach State Park in Henderson, New York, on Oct. 1, 2016. Reception will follow at Ranch of Hope Community Church in Williamstown, New York.

The couple will reside in La Joya, Texas.