Helen and Harry Cipriano celebrate 70th anniversary

Helen and Harry Cipriano of Cottonwood celebrated 70 years of marriage on Aug. 31. They were married in Ohio near Youngstown, Aug. 31, 1946. They grew up together and were high school sweethearts. They left Ohio and moved to Phoenix in 1960 with their three sons, Harry Jr., Richard and Robert. They have two granddaughters and three great-granddaughters. They have enjoyed retirement the past 25 years in the Verde Valley and Prescott.