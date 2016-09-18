Goodwill Hiring Events for September

  • Originally Published: September 18, 2016 5:50 a.m.

    • Goodwill of Central Arizona has announced several hiring events in September. Goodwill officials recommend job seekers bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally for each event.

    September 19 @ 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

    Company hiring: Prescott Pines Camp

    Prescott Goodwill Career Center

    1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott

    September 26 @ 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

    Company hiring: Goodwill Retail

    Iron Springs Goodwill Career Center,

    1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott

