Goodwill Hiring Events for September

Goodwill of Central Arizona has announced several hiring events in September. Goodwill officials recommend job seekers bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally for each event.

September 19 @ 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Company hiring: Prescott Pines Camp

Prescott Goodwill Career Center

1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott

September 26 @ 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Company hiring: Goodwill Retail

Iron Springs Goodwill Career Center,

1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott