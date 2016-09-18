Goodwill Hiring Events for September

Goodwill of Central Arizona has announced several hiring events in September. Goodwill officials recommend job seekers bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally for each event.
September 19 @ 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Company hiring: Prescott Pines Camp
Prescott Goodwill Career Center
1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott
September 26 @ 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Company hiring: Goodwill Retail
Iron Springs Goodwill Career Center,
1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott
