Feds investigating plane crash in suburban Phoenix home

Firefighters extinguish flames caused by a plane crashing into a home in Gilbert, Ariz., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Federal investigators are trying to determine what led the plane carrying several skydivers to crash. The pilot and four skydivers were able to parachute out.

Gary Hildebrandt/Gilbert Fire Department via The AP

Firefighters extinguish flames caused by a plane crashing into a home in Gilbert, Ariz., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Federal investigators are trying to determine what led the plane carrying several skydivers to crash. The pilot and four skydivers were able to parachute out.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: September 18, 2016 1:52 p.m.

    • GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Federal investigators are trying to determine what led a plane that had been carrying several skydivers to plummet into a suburban Phoenix home.

    Gilbert Fire Department spokesman Gary Hildebrandt says National Transportation Safety Board personnel are at the crash site Sunday and that firefighters are assisting in the investigation.

    Authorities say a Cessna 182 aircraft was carrying a pilot and four skydivers Saturday night as part of Gilbert's annual Constitution Fair when the plane crashed for unknown reasons.

    According to Hildebrandt, the plane's occupants were able to bail out and parachute to safety before the aircraft struck the house.

    Hildebrandt says the pilot was taken to a hospital with burns to his forearms but that his injuries are not life-threatening.

    A husband and wife inside the home escaped injury.

    Fire officials say the house is a total loss.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.