Editorial: Heroin - It’s here, too

A headline on a national story caught my eye this weekend, “5 hours. 28 overdoses. 2 deaths. The day all hell broke loose in one West Virginia town.”
I had to read the story after that introduction. It was a CNN piece looking into an almost unbelievable number of drug overdoses in a town about the size of Prescott.
West Virginia is a state close to my heart – I grew up across the river from it. The same river I commuted over to attend a state college there. It’s one of the most beautiful, rarely seen places in the country, in my opinion. That made what I read break my heart more than normal, I think.
The story began with the frightening number of heroin-addicted babies in the city hospital. From that startling scene, it went on to report that “One in four residents here is hooked on heroin or some other opioid, local health officials say. That’s a staggering 12,000 people dealing with opioid addiction, in a state with the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the nation.”
This story appeared a week after an Ohio police department posted a photo on social media of a couple passed out from drug overdoses while a small child was in the backseat of their car.
As the Associated Press reported, “an Ohio police department says it’s trying to illustrate the impact of the heroin and painkiller epidemic by sharing photos of a 4-year-old boy sitting in a vehicle behind slumped-over adults who were later revived with an overdose antidote. In a Facebook message, East Liverpool police say they’re sorry if people are offended, but they want the public to see what happens and they want to be a voice for the child who witnessed the scene.”
Kudos to that police department for putting the reality of drug abuse in our faces. Kudos to CNN for telling a story no one wants to really hear.
But, heroin and the painkiller epidemic isn’t just “somewhere else.” It’s here, too.
As a major recovery center, Prescott has its share of patients who, for several different reasons, didn’t complete their rehabilitation. They’ve chosen to stay here and some of the heroin issues we have here can be traced to that population. However, it’s also in places everyone would rather pretend it’s not. Places we’d like to think are “better than that” — your friend’s house, your child’s room, your coworker’s office.
Addiction in any form isn’t finicky about who it takes in its grasp. Rich, poor, Democrat, Republican, Christian, atheist, young, old.
Over the next few months, The Daily Courier will examine the heroin and painkiller problem across Yavapai County. It’s news you need to know to fully understand the issue: the numbers, the infrastructure costs, the human faces behind the statistics, the resources and what happens next.
BubbaGump 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Robin writes, "As a major recovery center, Prescott has its share of patients who, for several different reasons, didn’t complete their rehabilitation. They’ve chosen to stay here and some of the heroin issues we have here can be traced to that population." The imported drug user/transient problem has affected the quality of life in the Prescott area and will certainly continue to change the landscape of our community. Even with an "exit plan" in place for those who don't successfully complete their rehabilitation stay here, there is no way to enforce their leaving the area once they've failed their rehab stint. They may have a bus ticket or some other means to return to their own community but you cannot physically force a person to leave. Why would they return to their own area? They have new friends locally and new drug connections here as well. This lucrative business has been unregulated and unchecked for years and the residents of this area are left with the consequences of inept leadership. I cringe to think what this area will become in another ten years.
UponReflection 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Let's legalize marijuana. There is obviously no connection to other drugs. Right? If you believe that I will sell you a bridge.