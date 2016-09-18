Jump to content
Editorial cartoon: Sept. 18, 2016
Tom Steele The federal government under Democrats use the protection of "something" as an excuse for taking Millions of acres of America out of any potential and "safe" use by any state or commercial use. In many cases there is "no" human interaction allowed also.
How did this happen? Shaaaazaaaam! Obama strikes again with more oppressive regulation. Oh, we'll hear the usual leftist platitude, like 'we've over-fished the area', or some such drivel. Actually, Obama is not restricting other countries. So fishing continues in the restricted area, just not American fishing. This smells like dead fish. This is like the incandescent light bulb ban or the 'monuments' in Southern New Mexico and Utah. These are restrictions based on corporate cronyism. The light bulbs were restricted because General Electric was not making enough profit. So they contributed to Democrats and 'voila!' no more low profit light bulbs. Earlier, some Australian coal Barron had the only anthracite coal (very hard and valuable) deposit in the world in Australia. Except one in southern Utah. Voila! He contributed to President Clinton in the 1990s and this area of Utah is a 'national monument' and no coal can be harvested. The Australian has a monopoly. Wake up people.
pvtom 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
UponReflection 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
