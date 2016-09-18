Dr. Roach: Exercise can give insufficient vein valves a leg up

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 69-year-old woman in excellent health. I take valsartan and doxazosin for high blood pressure. I am concerned because I have developed swelling in my left foot and ankle, with none at all in the right foot. Until now, I have never had any foot or ankle swelling, even in the hottest weather or during long periods of standing.

My doctor says that this is venous insufficiency, but he didn’t explain what that is, its cause or how serious it might be. Is it common? Life-threatening? The doctor says there is no treatment, just compression stockings if necessary. – W.D.U.

ANSWER: A great many people suffer from chronic venous insufficiency -- up to 50 percent of individuals will have it to some degree.

Veins normally have very low pressure, and they efficiently do their job of returning blood to the heart. Since there isn’t enough pressure to go against gravity, the veins work via a system of valves, which allow only one-way flow of blood back to the heart. The action of the muscles propels the blood up the legs. The word “insufficiency,” when used in a medical context, refers to the inability of the valves in the veins to properly do their job, causing the pressure in the veins to increase – often producing visibly dilated “varicose” veins. Veins with high pressure allow fluid to leak out, causing swelling in dependent (meaning, below the center of gravity) areas and those with some loose tissue. This is why ankles may appear worse than feet in some people.

Venous insufficiency often is a diagnosis of exclusion – rendered after other causes are ruled out – but it can be supported by an ultrasound of the legs. In the case of one-sided swelling, there must be a concern about a blockage in the veins or lymphatic vessels of the affected leg, so an ultrasound is done to exclude the diagnosis of a blood clot in the deep veins of the leg, thigh or pelvis. Although a deep venous thrombosis (clot) is potentially life-threatening, venous insufficiency is not. It can lead to complications, such as ulcers, that dramatically worsen quality of life, however.

Your doctor is right that compression stockings are an appropriate treatment. I hope you also heard that regular exercise (to take advantage of the muscle pumping action) and periodic elevation (a half-hour, three times a day, with the leg above the heart) are effective. For people with advanced disease or visible varicosities, surgical treatments sometimes are needed.