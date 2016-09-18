Charlie Bomkamp enrolls in The Citadel Graduate College

Charlie Bomkamp of Prescott is among the new enrollees The Citadel Graduate College welcomed for the fall 2016 semester.

The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women profoundly focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. Graduates are not required to serve in the military but about 30 percent of each class commission as officers in every branch of U.S. military service. Graduates of The Citadel have served the nation, their state and their communities as principled leaders since the college was founded in 1842. The Citadel Graduate College offers more than 50 master’s degrees and graduate certificates in a wide range of disciplines, plus six undergraduate programs, through an all-evening schedule.