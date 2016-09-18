Calendar of Events: Sept. 18-22

Sunday, Sept. 18

Skull Valley Loop Challenge 2016, 7:30 a.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott (Goodwin Street side). 54-mile bicycle race through Skull Valley, Wilhoit and the Prescott National Forest. Starts and ends at courthouse plaza. $45 before Aug. 22; $55 Aug. 23-race day. Sponsored by Prescott Alternative Transportation.

Antiques on the Square, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. More than 70 vendors will showcase ephemera, art, glass, jewelry, pottery, furniture and primitives and unique surprises. Sponsored by the Thumb Butte and Yavapai Questers, proceeds go to regional historic preservation and restoration projects and organizations. Free admission and parking. Debbie, 928-443-8909.

Bluegrass Brethren in concert, 10:45 a.m. at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Free; donations accepted. pccaz.org.

St. Germaine Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7997 E. Dana Drive in Prescott Valley. Bingo and lotteria, bounce house, face painting, water games, music and more. Hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, egg rolls, enchiladas, nachos, tacos, tamales, Sno-Cones, desserts and cotton candy. All-day children’s games wristbands available. Proceeds benefit the building fund.

“Prescott Opry,” 3 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott POPS Symphony presents “The POPS Out West,” 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. Western favorites from John Williams, Aaron Copland and more. $25, available by phone, online and at the door. 928-776-2000; wwwYCPAC.com.

Prescott’s Backyard Peace Party, 3 to 6 p.m. at Granite Creek Park, 554 N. 6th St. An afternoon of live music, Dances of Universal Peace, crafts and games in the park. Bring lawn games, chairs, blankets to enjoy peaceful family fun. Bands include: In-Folk-Us; MacDougal Street West; Doc Garvey’s Remedy. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

English Country Dance, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. No partner required. Free; bring a treat for the tea table if desired. Jim, 928-227-2656 or jarperc@yahoo.com.

Monday, Sept. 19

Powerful Peace Conversation: From Personal to Global, 10 a.m. to noon at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite. A facilitated conversation based on “The Art of Power” by Thich Nhat Hanh. Copies of quotations from the book will provide a foundation for discussion. At 11:30 a.m., Womansong will perform songs of peace. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0630 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Free presentation by Georgeanne Hanna, certified vision rehabilitation and low vision therapist, 10 to 11 a.m at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 928-772-6760. Covers services for the blind and visually impaired, with the aim of helping blind or visually impaired persons develop adaptive means for daily living. RSVP to 928-772-6760.

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Creativity – How to Tap into It,” with Cindy DeCecco, professor in the Arts and Humanities Division of Yavapai College, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Glassford Hill Middle School, 6901 Panther Path in Prescott Valley. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.

Second Trivia Game Event – Jeopardy Trivia Hour, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Hosted by Gary Trotta. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

“The Truth about Mutual Funds,” a free seminar, 10 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Darren Vilardo, DaVinci Wealth. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“What is Probate and What are Probate Costs?,” a free seminar, 10:30 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Kevin Schaefer, Spirit West Planning. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Reverse Mortgage: Making Your Retirement More Secure,” a free seminar, 11:30 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Suzanne Causley, Mohave State Bank. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Cooking 101: End-of-Summer Cold Soup – Gazpacho and a Quick Salsa,” a seminar, 2:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By the chef from Brookdale. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Town Hall meetings with Supervisor Brown, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road. 928-771-3207; Web.bos.district4@yavapai.us; Mary at 928-442-5132.

Screening of Michael Moore’s “Where to Invade Next?,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. A screening of this challenging film “[showing] what the USA can learn from rest of the world, [as] director Michael Moore playfully visits various nations in Europe and Africa as a one-man “invader” to take their ideas and practices for America.” 2 hours. (Description from the Internet Movie Database.) With Prescott Peace Builders. Free. Mary, 928-443-0630 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

“Everything You Have Ever Wanted to Know about Water Birth” presentation, 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Paula Matthew of The Midwives’ Place. 928-710-0146.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

“5 Myths about U.S. Government Debt,” a seminar, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By John Farmer, Taylor & Padgett Financial. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

People Who Care volunteer orientation, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Volunteers help adults who can no longer drive continue to live independently in Chino Valley, Prescott and Prescott Valley. 928-445-2480.

Art for Teens, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. With local artist Jenny Tomosovich. For teens in grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or 928-777-1537.

Territorial Talent Series: Jonathan Best, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Best plays keyboard and sings a wide array of styles. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library. www.prescottlibrary.info; 928-777-1526.

Peace Candlelight Vigil, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 602-499-4278.

Thursday, Sept. 22

“Getting Your Ducks in a Row - Taking the Fear Out of Advance Funeral Planning,” a free Senior Connection seminar with Heritage Memory Mortuary, noon to 1p.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Roy Smith’s Visit to Cuba, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Cruise-in with the Prescott Antique Auto Club, 4 to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart parking lot, Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. Music, 50/50 drawing, games with prizes. paacaz.com.

Coffee with a Cop, 5 p.m. at Plaza Bonita Restaurant, 1317 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Join members of the Prescott Police Department for coffee and light refreshments. No agenda or planned speeches; just a chance to get to know the men and women of PPD.