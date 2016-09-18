Brian Myers and Holly Sholtz engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Donald E. Myers of Prescott Valley are happy to announce the engagement of their son, Brian Myers, and Holly Sholtz. Holly is the daughter of Wayne Sholtz and Joann Sholtz of Gilbert, Arizona. Holly has dual bachelor’s degrees from Northern Arizona University. Brian also has dual bachelor’s degrees from Arizona State University and Western Governor’s University. The wedding is planned for Spring of 2017.
