Birth Announcements: (part 2) September 18, 2016

Devon Williams Kriese, a 7 lb., 13 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Candice Thomas and William Kriese of Prescott Valley.
Mozelle Selena Martinez, a 6 lb., 2 oz., girl, was born Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Katherine and Miguel Martinez of Prescott Valley.
Erick Bennett Mason, a 7 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Heather Noel Meland and Mathew Craig Mason of Prescott Valley.
Arianna Michele McMillan, a 6 lb., 1 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jordan Lease and Jack McMillan of Prescott Valley.
Ty Ellis Myers, a 6 lb., 11 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Chelsea and Landon Myers of Prescott.
Ethan John Nicely, a 9 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jennifer and Bryan Nicely of Prescott Valley.
Ellie Jules Pierret, a 7 lb., 3 oz., girl, was born Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kylee and Robert Pierret of Prescott.
