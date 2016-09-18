Birth Announcements: (part 1) September 18, 2016

Maximino Julian Baeza-Alvarado, a 7 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Juliana Maria Alvarado and Eric Fernando Baeza of Prescott Valley.
Zerenity Elizabeth Bennet, a 7 lb., 4 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Yecenia Perez Guillen and Michael Bennett of Prescott Valley.
Justin Daniel Deming, an 8 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley and Stuart Deming of Prescott Valley.
Zander Robert Driver, a 7 lb., 15 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Promise and George Driver of Prescott Valley.
Camdin Christian Etherton, an 8 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mildred and Charles Etherton of Prescott Valley.
Julian Aaron Jimenez Solorio, a 7 lb., 10 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Zaira Solorio Rivera and Juan Jimenez Trujillo of Prescott Valley.
Madeline Paige Kline, a 7 lb., 8 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Juli Fisher and Hansel Kline of Prescott Valley.
