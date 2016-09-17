YRMC to pay $5M to feds

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is settling with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding allegations that YRMC failed to repay the federal government for alleged overpayments that were caused by an error in its Medicare Cost Reports.

The reports at issue were for fiscal years 2006 through 2009 during the tenure of YRMC’s former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Hospital spokeswoman, Robbie Nicol, said, “As soon as we knew of this allegation on July 20, 2016, we immediately took action and, working collaboratively with the federal government, we were able to quickly reach an agreement in principle to resolve the issue. Neither YRMC nor any of its current or former employees admitted any wrongdoing, nor has the government asked us to do so.”

Nicol continued, “It’s very important to emphasize that the allegations were not related to the quality or type of care provided to patients.”

“It is equally essential to emphasize that the error did not affect any Medicare patient’s individual out-of-pocket costs for deductibles, co-pays, etc. The error had already been corrected in 2010, which is long before the recent notification we received from the government.”

YRMC has cooperated fully with the federal government’s investigation and the parties have reached an agreement in principle on a settlement of $5,850,000. The settlement is a one-time cost.

YRMC agreed to settle with the government to avoid the costly burden of a lawsuit.