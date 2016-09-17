Starting Sept. 19, local business giving away $10,000 of jewelry in creative way

To celebrate 20 years in Prescott, The Artful Eye Jewelers and its owners, Dave and Sherrie Rabellino, are giving away about $10,000 worth of jewelry. The pieces of jewelry will be hidden throughout Prescott. Though the business will post clues of where each piece will be on its Facebook page, anyone who happens upon one of the gifts is free to do what they want with it.

Twenty pieces will be hidden over 20 days. The hunt begins Monday, Sept. 19, and goes through Friday, Oct. 14. To kick off the celebration, the store will be hosting a 20th anniversary event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first 20 visitors that day will receive a gift bag of goodies.

For more information, go to the store at 124 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, or call 928-445-5570.