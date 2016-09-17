Prescott Police Department activity, Aug. 16-22

• Assault, Just Occurred, 200 block of South Bradshaw Drive
• Narcotics, Delayed Report, 1100 block of Ruth Street
• Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, 600 block of 6th Street
• Theft, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Harassment, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Disorderly, Just Occurred, 3200 block of Willow Creek Road
• Shoplifter in Custody, 1300 block of Gail Gardner Way
• Disorderly, Just Occurred, 200 block of East Goodwin Street
• Harassment, Just Occurred, 200 block of Walker Road
• Fraud, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Harassment, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Assault, Delayed Report, 300 block of North Montezuma Street
• Shoplifter in Custody, 1000 block of Fair Street
• Shoplifter in Custody, 3100 block of East Highway 69
• Domestic in Progress, 1100 block of Stetson Road
• Theft, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Theft, Delayed Report, 200 block of East Sheldon Street
• Theft, Delayed Report, 3200 block of Willow Creek Road
• Theft, Delayed Report, 3200 Willow Creek Road
• Trespass, Just Occurred, 800 block of Ruth Street
• Fraud, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Domestic, Delayed Report, 700 block of White Spar Road
• Fraud, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Liquor Violation, 300 block of South Granite Street
• Theft, Just Occurred, 3100 block of East Highway 69
• Theft, Just Occurred, 3100 block of East Highway 69
• Shoplifter in Custody, 800 block of Miller Valley Road
• Theft, Just Occurred, 1000 block of Fair Street
• Disorderly in Progress, 600 block of 6th Street
• Theft, Delayed Report, 100 block of East Gurley Street
• Shoplifter in Custody, 3100 block of East Highway 69
• Juvenile Offense, 1600 block of Bonavista Place
• Burglary, Delayed Report, Perkins Drive
• Disorderly in Progress, 600 block of 6th Street
• Assault, Delayed Report, 300 block of Jacob Lane
• Theft, Just Occurred, 500 block of White Spar Road
• Domestic, Just Occurred, 800 block of Whipple Street
• Burglary, Delayed Report, 700 block of 2nd Street
• Domestic, Delayed Report, 600 block of 1st Street
• Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, 2900 block of Jerry Street
• Fraud, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, 1800 block of Campbell Avenue
• Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Intoxicated Subject, in Progress, 600 block of 6th Street
• Narcotics, Delayed Report, 1100 block of Ruth Street
• Theft, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street
• Harassment, Just Occurred, 600 block of 6th Street
• Domestic in Progress, 800 block of Flora Street
