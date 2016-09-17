Prescott Police Department activity, Aug. 16-22

• Assault, Just Occurred, 200 block of South Bradshaw Drive

• Narcotics, Delayed Report, 1100 block of Ruth Street

• Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, 600 block of 6th Street

• Theft, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Harassment, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Disorderly, Just Occurred, 3200 block of Willow Creek Road

• Shoplifter in Custody, 1300 block of Gail Gardner Way

• Disorderly, Just Occurred, 200 block of East Goodwin Street

• Harassment, Just Occurred, 200 block of Walker Road

• Fraud, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Harassment, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Assault, Delayed Report, 300 block of North Montezuma Street

• Shoplifter in Custody, 1000 block of Fair Street

• Shoplifter in Custody, 3100 block of East Highway 69

• Domestic in Progress, 1100 block of Stetson Road

• Theft, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Theft, Delayed Report, 200 block of East Sheldon Street

• Theft, Delayed Report, 3200 block of Willow Creek Road

• Theft, Delayed Report, 3200 Willow Creek Road

• Trespass, Just Occurred, 800 block of Ruth Street

• Fraud, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Domestic, Delayed Report, 700 block of White Spar Road

• Fraud, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Liquor Violation, 300 block of South Granite Street

• Theft, Just Occurred, 3100 block of East Highway 69

• Theft, Just Occurred, 3100 block of East Highway 69

• Shoplifter in Custody, 800 block of Miller Valley Road

• Theft, Just Occurred, 1000 block of Fair Street

• Disorderly in Progress, 600 block of 6th Street

• Theft, Delayed Report, 100 block of East Gurley Street

• Shoplifter in Custody, 3100 block of East Highway 69

• Juvenile Offense, 1600 block of Bonavista Place

• Burglary, Delayed Report, Perkins Drive

• Disorderly in Progress, 600 block of 6th Street

• Assault, Delayed Report, 300 block of Jacob Lane

• Theft, Just Occurred, 500 block of White Spar Road

• Domestic, Just Occurred, 800 block of Whipple Street

• Burglary, Delayed Report, 700 block of 2nd Street

• Domestic, Delayed Report, 600 block of 1st Street

• Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, 2900 block of Jerry Street

• Fraud, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, 1800 block of Campbell Avenue

• Criminal Damage, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Intoxicated Subject, in Progress, 600 block of 6th Street

• Narcotics, Delayed Report, 1100 block of Ruth Street

• Theft, Delayed Report, 200 block of South Marina Street

• Harassment, Just Occurred, 600 block of 6th Street

• Domestic in Progress, 800 block of Flora Street