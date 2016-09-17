PPD to host Coffee with a Cop Sept. 22

To further Prescott Police Department’s mission of providing the highest level of service in a collaborative effort with our community to protect life, property, and the rights of all people, PPD invites the community to enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation with members of the Prescott Police Department.

The first quarterly Coffee with a Cop event will be at 5 p.m. Thursday Sept. 22, at the Plaza Bonita Restaurant located at 1317 E. Gurley St. There is no agenda, no planned speeches, just a chance for our community to meet the men and women of the Prescott Police Department, ask questions, voice concerns and get to know each other.

Each of the meetings will feature several members of the Prescott Police Department, including patrol, investigations, traffic enforcement, SWAT, dispatch, volunteers and Command Staff. Join them for coffee and light refreshments, as together everyone works to make the City of Prescott a better place to live, work and play.

“We invite those we serve to attend one or all of these informal opportunities to get to know the heart of the Prescott Police Department: its people,” Deputy Chief Amy Bonney said in a press release.