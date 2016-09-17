Obituary: Lois Edna Ice

Lois Edna Ice, age 103 of Prescott Arizona, passed away on September 14, 2016 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Lois was born in New Raymer, Colorado on April 20, 1913.
Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home Bradshaw Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
