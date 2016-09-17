Obituary: Karla Ruth Morriston

Karla Ruth Morriston peacefully passed away Monday, August 15, 2016 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in Phoenix on December 22, 1952 to Lewis and Phyllis Gaither.

Karla is survived by her husband of 45 years, Arthur Morriston.

A full obituary can be seen at Heritage Memory Mortuary’s website at www.heritagemortuary.com where all arrangements were made.

Information provided by survivors.