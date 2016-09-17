Letter: Animal adoption

EDITOR:

A recent Letter to the Editor, For Love of Old(er) Pets, promoted me to write this letter. For my entire adult life, I have rescued through adoption old(er) pets. And, like the bumper sticker says, “My rescued dog, rescued me.” Absolutely. All my friends say when they die, they want to come back as my dogs. With an older dog, all the work has been done (puppy years, potty training, some obedience), even though they come with their own baggage. Who doesn’t have baggage? Not me. All they want it love, safety and a forever home.



Adults are no different. I have one biological son, but to the world I have one son and two daughters all the same age, currently 45 years old. One daughter was born in May, my son June, and the other daughter July. I tease and say they were triplets and as typical siblings, they fought in the womb to see who would stay comfy and warm the longest and who would be the first to find out what the real world was like. In reality my one daughter was my son’s girlfriend and, as such, a wonderful part of our family. They eventually broke up but remained friends. It’s been nine years and our mother-daughter relationship has grown more and more fulfilling each year. In fact she gave me a painting last Christmas entitled “She Who Loves the Lord” by Suzy Toronto. The story behind her series of “She Who…” is based on a question her adopted son asked her: “Mommy, Who is she who grew me in her tummy?” Her answer was “he was just with the Mom God wanted him to have.” My daughter told me that line spoke to her and that she was just with the Mom God wanted her to have…me! She now lives in Oregon.

My other daughter lives in Phoenix and is actually my Oregon daughter’s best friend. Several years ago when they were here participating in the Whiskey Row Marathon, my Phoenix daughter asked me “Would you adopt me, too?” How could I say no? I see my Phoenix daughter more since she is closer. We have girl time together. When she visits, we Skype Oregon daughter. This relationship has grown closer over the past four years. Again, I missed all the baby, toddler, teen, high school and college years. Whew! But what I have gained is so much more. My Phoenix daughter gave me a paper weight last Christmas that says “Feed your FAITH and your FEARS will starve to death.” She knew exactly what I needed as a Divinity student. God’s plan brought us together and together we will stay.



Dora Carter