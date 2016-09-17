Letter: Airport

Editor:
Recently, I was a listener to our current Mayor’s discussion of needing to enlarge and renovate our City Airport. One of the immediate questions after his presentation was the obvious question, “Why, if we are planning to enlarge and renovate our airport, are we considering to approve plans to place more housing developments directly in line with the runways?” The 9/12/16 Courier now lays out plans to add to these developments by adding more housing to either side of the airport in relatively close proximity. These developments will almost certainly lead to damage and death when a much busier airport leads to landing or take-off accidents, like ones that have already happened with smaller airplanes in the recent past. Where pilots can attempt now to set down in rolling empty terrain in an emergency, they will be faced with rows of homes in all directions as they land or take off. The Mayor’s reply was that these “developments” have not yet been officially approved.. when are Prescott politicians going to start paying attention to anything other than making the “good ol’ boy” developers richer? Unnecessary “round-a-bouts” to allow for future developments where there is only grass and hills now, longer runways to bring in larger airliners for the few locals who need to fly to hubs for cross-nation flights and don’t want to put up with being on a dead-end outdated “one-road” highway system to Phoenix.. what is next? Are we soon going to plan for underground homes so that the low-flying commuter airlines don’t have to gain altitude to reach Los Angeles and Las Vegas? Are there any limits to our local developer’s control of our politicians?
Robert Cape
Prescott
OldGringo 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
" Are there any limits to our local developer’s control of our politicians?" Nope, but people keep voting them in, and I guess they get what they deserve.
Rcadya 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Reality check. Unless Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport magically moves to more than 90 miles away the idea that Prescott will ever have a viable commercial airport is simply a non-starter. Economically not feasible. About as likely as Prescott and PV ever piping a drop of water from their far away white elephant Big Chino Water Ranch. The fact that both Mayors Kuykendall and Oberg support a commercial airport and airport land development is alarming. Why is this??? Look into this Courier. And both you, Robert Cape, and I know that our mayor and councils have historically and presently are a lot more interested in pleasing the local investor, developer, construction trades cabal than in doing anything for those of us who reside here. We are simply a hinderance. And once the water is exhausted the very wealthy land developers will move on ...