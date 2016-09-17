Letter: Airport

Editor:

Recently, I was a listener to our current Mayor’s discussion of needing to enlarge and renovate our City Airport. One of the immediate questions after his presentation was the obvious question, “Why, if we are planning to enlarge and renovate our airport, are we considering to approve plans to place more housing developments directly in line with the runways?” The 9/12/16 Courier now lays out plans to add to these developments by adding more housing to either side of the airport in relatively close proximity. These developments will almost certainly lead to damage and death when a much busier airport leads to landing or take-off accidents, like ones that have already happened with smaller airplanes in the recent past. Where pilots can attempt now to set down in rolling empty terrain in an emergency, they will be faced with rows of homes in all directions as they land or take off. The Mayor’s reply was that these “developments” have not yet been officially approved.. when are Prescott politicians going to start paying attention to anything other than making the “good ol’ boy” developers richer? Unnecessary “round-a-bouts” to allow for future developments where there is only grass and hills now, longer runways to bring in larger airliners for the few locals who need to fly to hubs for cross-nation flights and don’t want to put up with being on a dead-end outdated “one-road” highway system to Phoenix.. what is next? Are we soon going to plan for underground homes so that the low-flying commuter airlines don’t have to gain altitude to reach Los Angeles and Las Vegas? Are there any limits to our local developer’s control of our politicians?

Robert Cape

Prescott