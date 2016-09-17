Jerry Lewis sends more jokes to Washington

HOLLYWOOD – God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

Jerry Lewis agreed to donate his movies, his TV variety shows and rare footage of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis’ nightclub act to the Library of Congress in the nation’s capital Monday. The library curator is thrilled with the donation. Over the years only the voters have sent more jokes to Washington.

The New England Patriots were rated the best team in the NFL by the L.A. Times after the NFL’s first weekend of play. The team’s equipment managers have been re-instated following Deflate-gate with no disciplinary action. However they won’t be getting any back pay because they’re on a flat salary.

The Salt Lake City Tribune says a breakaway group of Mormons in Utah have been storing food and supplies and drinking water in shelters. They think the end is near. They see signs of impending doom in the current world chaos, a locust infestation in Utah, and Donald Trump leading in California.

NBC made headlines Monday by hiring Arnold Schwarzenegger to host NBC’s Apprentice next spring in place of Donald Trump, who left the show to run for president. The network is completely shameless. It’s just another example of hiring an immigrant to do the jobs that Americans refuse to do.

GOP presidential candidate Bobby Jindal unleashed a campaign video where he ripped Donald Trump, calling him a clueless narcissist and egomaniac. It’s easy to assert. Speaking to a group of rabbis last weekend, Donald Trump quoted the words God said to Moses, and added that God was right.

Rick Perry stood before a packed audience Friday and laid out specific proposals to halt illegal immigration, revive the economy and defeat terrorism. He then announced he’s dropping out of the presidential race. We need more candidates like Rick Perry--men who’ll drop out of the presidential race.

Hillary Clinton released a video expressing support to all women who have ever been victims of sexual assault. She declared they have a right to have their voices heard. Hillary’s heard those voices many times herself, sometimes in the next room, sometimes in the study and sometimes in the driveway.

Tim Tebow returned to the ESPN college football game day broadcasting studio Saturday where he’ll be analyzing teams and games in the SEC after he got cut by the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. It seems we go through this every year. Tim Tebow’s been cut more times than Julius Caesar.

A World Trade Center security guard was arrested Tuesday after he fought with a McDonald’s counter person who’d forgotten his French fries and finally stabbed him. The fast food worker is listed in stable condition by the hospital. However, to be fair to the security guard, the guy did forget his fries.

The University of Texas fired its athletic director Tuesday even though they lead all colleges in athletic revenue. The problem is, the Longhorns just lost badly to Notre Dame. Pope Francis could see the firing as a sign for God to stay north of the thirty-seventh parallel during his U.S. visit next week.

Pope Francis said the refugees pouring into Italy may contain ISIS terrorists. ISIS threatened Rome and vowed to plant the black flag of ISIS on the roof of St Peter’s dome. ISIS stole the idea of the black flag symbolizing terror after the Raiders disgraced it by losing

games and doing charity work.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign leaked her new strategy to the New York Times last week, saying that the new Hillary will be more authentic and spontaneous. The next day, reporters said she looked exhausted during a speech in Iowa. She stayed up all night rehearsing her authenticity and spontaneity.

The Labor Department fined a fundamentalist Mormon sect two million dollars on Thursday for making young children go out in the woods and pick pecans by hand for no money. The news got around fast. As a result, Utah is pretty much out of the running for any future location of Nike factories.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. Email him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.