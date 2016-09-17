Initial construction of new Phoenix freeway starts Monday

PHOENIX (AP) — Construction of the initial construction phase of a new Phoenix freeway begins Monday.

The 22-mie-long Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway will connect with Interstate 10 in southeast Phoenix at one end and in southwest Phoenix at the other, providing an alternative to I-10 through central Phoenix.

The initial work beginning Monday includes widening shoulders and extending existing high-occupancy vehicle lanes of Loop 202 beyond where it now ends.

Construction of the main part of the new freeway is scheduled to begin in early 2017.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the new freeway is expected to open by late 2019.

It will have three general-use lanes and one HOV lane in each direction.