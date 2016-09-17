Gerald and Marilyn Kimmet celebrate 60 years together

Jerry and Marilyn Kimmet celebrated their 60th anniversary on Aug. 25, 2016. They were married in Gibsonberg, Ohio, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. In 1975, they moved to Prescott, Arizona, with their three children – Joel, Kathy and Jim. They have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jerry owned and operated Kimmet’s Electric in Ohio and Prescott. After 60 years, he retired as an electrician. Marilyn also retired as a receptionist-bookkeeper after several years. They now live in Prescott Valley and will celebrate with family at a later date.