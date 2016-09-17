Editorial cartoon: Sept. 17, 2016

  • Originally Published: September 17, 2016 6:03 a.m.

    • Editorial cartoon: Sept. 17, 2016

    Comments

    AlanWhitney 1 hour, 24 minutes ago

    Yeah, Trump should release his taxes.

    But hildebeast may (probably) be seriously ill, and is (trying to) hiding it.

    But why won't she release the text of all those lucrative speeches she made?

    But what about the "Pay for Play" thing?

    What about detailed records on the Clinton Foundation?

    The Benghazi cover-up? The private server? The missing e-mails? Cattle futures? Vince Foster? Bimbo eruptions? Travelgate? Missing Rose Law Firm records? Whitewater?

    Oh. I forgot. That stuff was all made up. Right...

