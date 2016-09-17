Jump to content
Editorial cartoon: Sept. 17, 2016
Yeah, Trump should release his taxes.
But hildebeast may (probably) be seriously ill, and is (trying to) hiding it.
But why won't she release the text of all those lucrative speeches she made?
But what about the "Pay for Play" thing?
What about detailed records on the Clinton Foundation?
The Benghazi cover-up? The private server? The missing e-mails? Cattle futures? Vince Foster? Bimbo eruptions? Travelgate? Missing Rose Law Firm records? Whitewater?
Oh. I forgot. That stuff was all made up. Right...
Comments
AlanWhitney 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
