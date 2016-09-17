Editorial: Back to the old question: How to pay for education?

Every great idea boils down to money, or the lack of it. Sadly, that lack has shot down many terrific ideas, and that’ll probably happen to the latest one from the state’s leader.

Gov. Doug Ducey said he’d like to have 60 percent of Arizonans earning more than a high school diploma by 2030.

Reported by Capitol Media Services, Ducey said, “In less than five years, nearly 70 percent of all jobs will require more than a high school diploma.’’

Good idea, but Ducey offered no way to fund this goal.

Apparently it takes a lawsuit (Proposition 123) to get this legislature to spend money on education.

Capitol Media Services showed the declining funds from the state over the years:

“As to higher education, the state provided $8,506 per student in aid to universities a decade ago; the most recent figure from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee is half that amount.

It’s even more pronounced for community colleges, which provide much of the post high school career and technical training, with per-student state funding going from $1,389 in the 2008-09 school year to just $389 today.”

College isn’t for everyone, so trade and technical schools are a must. Ducey didn’t shut out possible funding to help students attend privately-owned, for-profit technical schools.

But, again, what funding exactly? There isn’t any to spare for education at any level, according to the folks who run the state.

It’s great to say you want well-educated residents, but it’s another to lay out a comprehensive, yet clear, plan on how to get there.

Such a state requires officials willing to focus and dedicate funds and time to making it happen.