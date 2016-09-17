Church News: Week of Sept. 18

Does the upcoming national election have you concerned? Pastor Andrew Gutierrez, of Canyon Bible Church of Prescott, will teach a two-part series on the importance of having a Biblical worldview in light of the 2016 election cycle and the current state of America. The two lectures will run from 6 to 7:15 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25, in the Miller Valley Elementary School gymnasium, 900 Iron Springs Road in Prescott. Seating is limited. For anyone interested who cannot attend the lectures, they will be posted within a few days of delivery at canyonprescott.org, and can be found on iTunes by searching for Canyon Bible Church of Prescott.

Please RSVP to Beit Torah Jewish Congregation if you want to join in Selichot Forgiveness Service Sept. 24 eve or High Holy Day observances on Oct. 2 evening, 3, 4 and Oct. 11 evening, 12. For location, directions and details, please contact 928-237-0390 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. For other activities, please check the online calendar at www.onetorah.org.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is starting a monthly meeting group of teen artists. We will gather on the third Friday of the month starting Sept. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. We encourage our teenage artists working in any medium to attend these creative and educational gatherings. We will have an established artist at each meeting to share his or her wisdom and encouragement. We will develop projects with the intention of opening a TAG Gallery where artists can exhibit and sell their works. St. Luke’s is located at 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott. For more information, please contact Sophie Buisson at 928-778-4499.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 18, in a discussion led by PUUF member and Jesus Seminar associate Marriner Cardon, will focus on the question: “What does ‘God’ have to do with Justice?” Eclectic Ensemble will add their special musical offerings to the service. Eclectic Ensemble includes David Margheim on acoustic guitar and Evelyn Parker on flute.

After a 33-year legal career in the Phoenix area, Marriner retired to Prescott in 1995 and shortly thereafter became a member of PUUF. He describes his world view as an “optimistic cosmic evolutionist,” and states he has had a lifelong interest in religions and religiosity. In that vein, he has particularly enjoyed his 20-plus years of study and associate (lay) membership in Westar Institute’s Jesus Seminar (a “search for the historical Jesus”) and its current Christian Origins Seminar (examining all the threads that wove together in the first and second centuries’ emergence of Christianity.)

Exploring this Sunday’s topic, he will lead a discussion of the contrasting and sometimes conflicting concepts of Justice: (1) the divine end-time judgment day when souls are accorded rewards or punishment based on their earthly lives (the “Armageddon/Judgment Day script”) versus (2) our present ability to bring about justice through understanding and compassion, and in today’s world. What does it mean to “live justly?”

English Country Dancing resumes this Sunday at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Come and experience English Country Dancing on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Continuing sessions are planned for the first and third Sunday evenings each month. The steps are simple, figures unique and the music is lively. If you’ve watched “Pride and Prejudice” or seen “Sense and Sensibility” or “Emma,” you have seen English Country Dancing. Singles, pairs and groups are invited - no experience or partner required, or fee! Light refreshments will be available. Come and dance the night away with friendly people who like to move to music! Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation facilities are accessible to people with physical challenges. People of all faiths are welcomed, encouraged and nurtured. Granite Peak is a compassionate spiritual community that celebrates diversity, nourishes the personal and spiritual growth of all ages, shares our gifts, promotes justice for all and serves the world we live in. For more information, contact Jim Robinson at jarperc@yahoo.com or visit http://www.prescottuu.org/.

Back to Church Sunday is being celebrated this Sunday, Sept. 18, at First Southern Baptist Church in Prescott Valley. Now is the perfect time to come back to church – or come for the very first time! There will be warm welcomes, joyful music, prayer, a message related to today’s life and FREE food. Services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m., with a barbecue and fun starting at 12:15 p.m. The church is located at 2820 N. Pleasant View Drive.

Angelica Miller, director of faith development at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, has scheduled these upcoming children and youth group program activities:



• Sunday, Sept. 18 - Intergenerational Service (Water Communion)

• Sunday, Sept. 25 – Jedi Academy (Lesson 3)

To obtain Jedi Training Academy Registration forms, email: dfdgranitepeakuu@gmail.com for a digital copy. May the Force be with you!

Youth Group Schedule: This group is comprised of high school students, grades 9-12, and meets twice a month for faith development, to work on social justice projects, plan activities, and for fun and socializing.

• Sunday, Sept. 25 – Youth Group members will meet at a location and time to be determined.

The Children’s Faith Development Program strives to inspire and nurture children’s spiritual and personal growth while teaching and modeling shared Unitarian Universalist values.

Activities intentionally engender wonder, curiosity and enthusiasm. At Granite Peak on Sunday mornings, the children’s faith development program begins at 10 am.



Nursery Care: The nursery provides child care each Sunday for infants and young children through 5 years old until 11:30 a.m., while parents attend the service and coffee/refreshment fellowship time afterward.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation facilities are accessible to people with physical challenges. People of all faiths are welcomed, encouraged and nurtured. Granite Peak is a compassionate spiritual community that celebrates diversity, nourishes the personal and spiritual growth of all ages, shares our gifts, promotes justice for all and serves the world we live in.

For more information, visit http://www.prescottuu.org/.

AWANA Clubs have started at First Southern Baptist Church, 2820 N. Pleasant View Drive in Prescott Valley. Because kids matter to God and because we have a heart for growing up children knowing that God loves them, bring your 3-year-old (potty trained) through sixth-grader for a meal at 5:30 p.m. and clubs at 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday. Call 928-772-7218 for more information.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible teaching and Bible studies for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the Fall 2016 session. The new session began on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and meets for eight weeks, until Oct. 26. WOW meets on Wednesday mornings from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Full and partial scholarships for class materials are available, and free child care is always provided.

The program for WOW each Wednesday morning includes coffee time, praise and worship music, prayer, a first-hour Bible teaching and your choice of a second-hour Bible study or a “Fun, Faith & Fellowship” class.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Sep 25, Mountain View Baptist Church will host a Gospel Music concert with “Sidekicks.” Everyone is invited to come and spend a wonderful evening with them. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free but a love offering will be gratefully accepted. Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 395 Pony Place in Dewey. Take Highway 69 to Kachina,, turn west to Pony Place then to the church.

Join St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for a special meditative service open to all who would like to experience Taizé. Prayer in the spirit of Taizé (pronounced Teh-ZAY) is an ecumenical meditative form of common prayer that started in a small French village after World War II. During our service, gathered in the presence of Christ, we sing uncomplicated, repetitive songs. Allowing the mystery of God to become present through the beauty of simplicity, we listen to a biblical reading, and we pray in silence. The service is a contemplative way to worship the Lord in an ecumenical setting. Come as you are, enjoy the singing, enjoy the silence, enjoy the Lord’s presence. All are welcome! The service occurs the second Friday of each month from 6 to 7 pm at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, in Prescott. The next Taizé service is on Oct. 14. If you have any questions, please give us a call at 928-778-4499.

Robert Road Baptist Church plans Trunk or Treat on Halloween. This free event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

“Don’t Spend Christmas Alone - St. Luke’s Gift to the Community” is a free event offering a full Christmas dinner and fellowship for everyone in the quad-city area who may be alone or feel alone on Christmas Day. Volunteers also will visit the home-bound and deliver a meal, so they too may feel a part of the celebration. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 2000 Shepherd’s Lane, one block north of the Airport light on Highway 89 in Prescott. For more information, meal delivery or to volunteer your assistance for this event call St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 928-778-4499 or info@slecp.org.

Community Bible Study is a non-denominational women’s Bible study making disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study. The course of study is the Epistle to the Romans written by the Apostle Paul. Join us for transformed lives through the study of the Word of God. Open enrollment for the 30-week course of study is every Wednesday from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Hillside Community Church of God, 937 Ruth St. in Prescott. Course runs from Aug. 31-May 3, 2017. For more information, call Teaching Director Marless Taylor at 928-460-2944 or email prescottcbs@gmail.com.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

Refiners Fire Cowboy Church meets at the W Bar D Sports Rodeo Arena 764 W Road 1 South, in Chino Valley. Church service begins 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. They are a non-denominational, non-traditional come as you are church. They also have children’s church for our buckaroos. The music is country Christian and old Gospel hymns. Wednesday night cowboy Gathering service is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 928-899 52297 or email refinersfire1cowboychurch@gmail.com or at Refiner Fire Cowboy Church on FB.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, has started a Men’s Fellowship on the second Saturday of the month. The purpose is dealing with the needs of the buildings, etc., and a time of spiritual fellowship. For information, call 928-443-5323.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott offers Women’s Bible Study on the 3rd Friday of each month. The topic of the study will be the book of Ruth. All ladies are welcome. It starts with coffee at 8:45 a.m. and the study begins at 9 a.m. For more information, see www.prescottanglicans.org or call 928-443-5323 or 928-915-5547.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, meets every weekday for Morning Prayer according to the Book of Common Prayer (1928) and on Wednesday evenings for Evening Prayer. For information, call Bishop George Fincke at 928-443-5323.

Christ Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Hope Lutheran Church in Chino Valley, and First Lutheran in Prescott are joining together in a Lenten Roundrobin focus on the Hymn “Let Us Ever Walk With Jesus.” Since God created us to experience joy in communion with Him, to love all people, and to live in harmony with His creation, sin separates us from God, mars our relationship with one another and brings ruin to God’s good creation, so we do not enjoy the life our Creator intended for us. The disciplines of Lent: repentance, self-denial, prayer and works of love - help us wage our spiritual warfare. We invite you to join us each Wednesday for a vesper service at 4 p.m. at 3300 N Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley, 6:30 p.m. at 231 Smoketree Lane in Prescott and 6:30 p.m. at 1010 N Road One East in Chino Valley. You will also be introduced to the new pastor of Our Shepherd in Cornville – Pastor Stephen Wilkens.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to everyone of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.