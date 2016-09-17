Chino Valley loses the arrogance, wins the game

Senior running back Gavin Thompson admits his Chino Valley High School football team didn’t have its head in the proper place last week, suffering an 18-6 loss to Tuba City after opening the year with a 2-0 mark.

“Last week, I’m not going to lie, we had a pretty crappy game,” Thompson said. “We came out thinking that we were just going to punch them in the mouth and shut them out the whole game. They had their head in the game, we came into the game cocky.”

The result was the Cougars’ (3-1) first loss of the year.

Despite having every reason to be confident entering Friday’s game – North Pointe was 0-3 and suited up only 22 players for the game – Thompson said his team learned its lesson.

Cocky wasn’t a problem on Friday when Chino Valley scored often to defeat North Pointe Prep Academy 56-14 at Chino Valley on Homecoming night.

Thompson rushed six times for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Josh Fisher had another superb game, rushing 12 times for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Sophomore Michael Paulus also scored two rushing touchdowns for Chino Valley.

Andrew Granillo returned a fumble for a touchdown and freshman Canyon Brimhall scored in the final minute for the Cougars.

“They came into last week’s game a little arrogant, a little overconfident, they were already talking playoffs, and 4-0,” Chino Valley coach Wade Krug said. “I think last week’s game was a wake-up call. This week they came in, they had one thing, one focus: North Pointe Prep and taking care of them and not looking beyond this game.”