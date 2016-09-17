Bluegrass Brethren performs at PCC Sunday

Bluegrass Brethren will present a full concert at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:45 a.m. during the Classic Traditional worship service. All are invited to come enjoy this five-member bluegrass group from Long Beach, California. Bluegrass Brethren originated in 1977 and continues today to bring a unique blend of gospel hymns and traditional instrumentals to its listeners. Their simple instrumental approach combined with heartfelt vocals and a fun-loving stage presence make for an entertaining event. The Sunday concert is free; there will be an opportunity for a love offering. Come take a seat and enjoy a unique gospel treat! For more information, visit pccaz.org.
