Back to school for Arizona firefighters

PRESCOTT – It’s back to school season, and that includes 800 of the state’s firefighters, who attended the Arizona State Fire School last weekend, Sept. 7 to 11.

Co-chairman Eric Kriwer, Mayer Fire Chief, said the school offers training for both rookies and the experienced firefighter.

“The main goal of State Fire School is to extend fire service training beyond the major metropolitan areas to the outlying areas,” Kriwer said. “We key towards an audience of firefighters from out of the local Maricopa County area,” although the school is held in Mesa.

Examples of course offerings include “fire company leadership—how to be a better engine company captain, or basic fire skills for the new firefighter who hasn’t been able to attend extended fire skills classes,” Kriwer said. “There’s ladder company operations … We offer everything from basic fire skills to executive officer skills.”

The school is in its 43rd year.

Prescott Fire Department sent six students, Mayer sent two, and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority sent eight.

Central Arizona Fire Training Chief John Feddema said the school offers 34 classes, and, for example, his agency had three people who took the pump and hydraulics course, because they are planning to take the engineer test soon.

“We had another individual – a newer firefighter – who took a safety and survival course,” he said, and that class, because there have been firefighters in the Phoenix area that have fallen into swimming pools while working house fires, “showed them how to get out of a pool in full turnouts.”

Three Central Arizona firefighters were attending the school for the first time, and, Feddema said, “Each one of them felt they were getting something out of it.”