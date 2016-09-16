Reunion celebration: Prescott High School Half Century Club meet

The Prescott High School Half Century Club – all graduates who have celebrated at least their 50th high school reunion – hosts an annual luncheon event to bring together former classmates from years past. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 610 members of the club gathered at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center where as they dined, they reminisced, watched overhead screens of what they looked like in their high school yearbooks, and caught up on each other’s lives; photos of grandchildren were popular. The Prescott High School Half-Century Club banner was posted on the side panel of a vintage turquoise 3100 Chevrolet pickup truck parked in the resort driveway. The antique is owned by Prescott resident Dennis Onnen, the Class of 1964. Class of 1959 member Richard Soulages of Corona, California, left, and his younger brother, Class of 1962 member John “Jack” Soulages of Prescott Valley stand in front of the truck prior to entering the reunion event.