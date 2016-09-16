Prescott’s monsoon didn’t disappoint

PRESCOTT – Monsoon rainfall this year was well above normal, according to the National Weather Service, and more could still be on the way.

There are two primary places where rainfall is measured, at the airport on Highway 89, and a bit further south at the Sundog wastewater treatment plant near Highway 89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway.

Monsoon rains, falling between June 15 and Sept. 14, measured 7.87 inches at the airport, where the normal is 5.78, said Cory Mottice, NWS meteorologist.

“Quite a bit wetter than normal,” he said.

At the Sundog location, 11.97 inches fell, with a normal of 7.05.

That’s how the season’s been through most of the state, but especially in the Prescott and Flagstaff areas. “It was pretty wet throughout most of the monsoon,” he said.

Monsoon season isn’t officially over until the end of the month, but Mottice said the weather looks clear for the next few days.

Just on the horizon, though, is the possibility of rain next week, thanks to remnants of a tropical storm, and others may continue to bring some moisture.

“We could see some stronger, more organized type of storm systems as we head into the latter half of September and October,” Mottice said.

