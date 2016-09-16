Prescott Valley shoplifting suspect arrested for drug possession

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Officers responding to a store for a report of shoplifting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 ended up arresting the suspect on drug charges, according to PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

An officer, dispatched to the store, in the 3200 block of Glassford Hill Road at about 4 p.m., met a loss prevention officer in the parking lot. He was with Robert Abbott, who the store officer said had taken a pair of socks without paying for them.

The store officer said Abbott had put “something” inside his car’s passenger-side window, Kaufman said.

When police looked in the window, they saw a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine in it, and Abbott told them that the meth was for his own use and not for sale. He also said there was a rifle in the car.

A search of the car turned up about an ounce of meth, worth $2,800, and a loaded double-barrel shotgun in a case with two extra shells, Kaufman said.

Abbott was booked into the Camp Verde jail on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.