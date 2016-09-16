Police test stores for underage alcohol sales

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Area police conducting a compliance check of 44 convenience and grocery stores on Saturday, Sept. 10, by sending in teens to try to buy alcohol, found that nine stores sold to the underage buyers, according to PVPD Cpl. Tony Lawrence.

The checks were done by Prescott Police, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Yavapai College, Chino Valley Police, and Prescott Valley Police.

They checked stores from Cordes Junction to Prescott and Ash Fork.

Lawrence said that, in June, a similar check of 27 stores resulted in nine sales to Police Explorers, who are teen volunteers.

“This decline in sales of alcohol shows some business owners and employees are properly trained and are vigilant to help stop the sales of alcohol to underage youths,” said Lawrence. “When a store fails the compliance checks they are always offered alcohol classes for management and the employees, facilitated by Liquor Control.”

Lawrence said that police are always looking for tips about stores who sell alcohol to minors.

The compliance detail was paid for by MATFORCE.