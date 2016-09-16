Old Hell Canyon bridge goes down

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
With a countdown from 10, the old Hell Canyon bridge on Highway 89 between Prescott and Ash Fork, Arizona went crashing into the canyon Friday, September 16, 2016. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)
Video
Hell Canyon bridge comes down
With a countdown from 10, the old Hell Canyon bridge on Highway 89 between Prescott and Ash Fork, Arizona went crashing into the canyon Friday, September 16, 2016.
Just after 9 A.M. a horn sounded for the two minute warning. Then with a countdown from 10, the old Hell Canyon bridge on Highway 89 between Prescott and Ash Fork, Arizona went crashing into the canyon Friday, September 16, 2016.
Related Stories
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.