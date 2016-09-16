Obituary: Gene Chavaz Ulibarri

Gene Chavaz Ulibarri, 62, peacefully passed away on Aug. 31, 2016, at his home in Prescott, Arizona.
Born March 5, 1954, in St. Johns, Arizona. He is survived by his wife Lori; his sons, Andrew and Adam; and daughter Jamie. He will be deeply missed. He loved his family, friends, and enjoyed playing music.
A celebration of life will be held at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona on Sept. 24, 2016, from noon to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org
Information provided by survivors.
