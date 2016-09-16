More Prescott National Forest prescribed burns set for next week

Prescott National Forest fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to continue burning south of Prescott Monday through Friday, Sept. 19-23, if conditions are favorable.

The Crooks and Ponderosa prescribed fires are 381-acre and 422-acre, respectively, maintenance burn located three miles south of Prescott and adjacent to Ponderosa Park. Vegetation consists of chaparral and ponderosa pine. Nighttime smoke impacts could occur within the Ponderosa Park area and the Hassayampa River drainage.

Major roads impacted could include Highway 89 and Ponderosa Park Road.

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These fires mimic natural fire by reducing forest fuels, recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Each prescribed burn is designed to meet specific objectives. Benefits from these treatments help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather forecasts, fuels moisture levels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).