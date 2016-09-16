Markham chosen 2016 Justice of the Peace

PRESCOTT – Judge Arthur Markham has been chosen the 2016 Justice of the Peace by the Arizona Justice of the Peace Association at its annual conference, held in Prescott, Sept. 6 to 9.

Markham has been on the bench full-time for about 14 years, as a judge for the Prescott Consolidated Courts, which includes the Prescott Justice Court and the Prescott Magistrate Court. He’s also the Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Magistrate, and, for the last seven years, has been the Presiding Justice of the Peace for Yavapai County.

Markham was cited by the organization for being “innovative in furthering justice and case processing procedures.”