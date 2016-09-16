Imagine ‘whirled peace’ with La Tierra Community School

On Sept. 22, La Tierra Community School will be participating in Pinwheels for Peace, an international art and literacy project. La Tierra is participating in this project during Prescott Peace Week, as a way to connect with the wider community.

This is the students’ fourth year creating and planting pinwheels on school grounds. This year, they also will have the opportunity to plant their artistic statements in the newly revitalized peace garden.

Pinwheels will be individually decorated and include not only students’ messages, thoughts and visions, but also images of “war and peace / tolerance/ and living in harmony with others.” Just as each experience with peace is unique, so is each pinwheel. They differ in size and shape: some are painted, others are collaged.

Together they create a unified expression of hope for a peaceful future, turning an abstract vision into a daily reminder activated by the wind.

Pinwheels for Peace originated in 2005 as an art installation project, by two Florida art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, as a way for students to express their feelings about what is going on in the world, as well as in their lives. In the first year, groups in more than 1,325 locations worldwide were spinning pinwheels on International Peace Day.

In total, there were approximately 500,000 pinwheels spinning throughout the world. Last year, its 10th year, more than 4.5 million pinwheels were spinning in over 3,500 locations, including the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, Africa

and South America.



For more information about this peace-inspired project, or La Tierra Community School, please call Beth Cottle, operations director, at 928-445-5100.