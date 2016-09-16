Free day at Lynx Lake, Granite Mtn., Thumb Butte

The U.S. Forest Service offers a fee-free day for national public lands on Saturday, Sept. 24, in conjunction with the 23rd annual National Public Lands Day. NPLD volunteers help to clean and restore trails, campgrounds and shorelines across the country, U.S. Forest Chief Tom Tidwell said.
NPLD began in 1994 with three sites and 700 volunteers.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.