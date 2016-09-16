Feature Home: 1570 Bello Monte • Prescott • $725,000

This is a fabulous 2,898SF single level, 3BR/3.5BA residence that will take your breath away. Enter the home and face a wall of windows and French doors looking out onto a huge covered porch area and incredible views of San Francisco Peaks, Glassford Hill, Mingus and Granite Mountains and more. Graced with a field stone fireplace and wet bar, the expansive great room opens into a beautiful kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and separate kitchenette dining and formal dining areas. The master suite includes a large master bath as well as master office space. Large paver driveway and courtyard entry, stucco and stone exterior, nicely landscaped grounds, unfinished walk-out basement and 3-car garage add this impressive property’s many features. Definitely a must-see! MLS #997250, .51 Acres

