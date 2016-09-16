Editorial: CAFMA, we’ve heard of it and it’s a good thing

On page one today, a taxpayer watchdog group is targeting the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, or CAFMA.

The report they issued was titled, “CAFMA, who ever heard of it?”

If you remember any of the 10 stories and numerous editorials we published on it, you’ll know it brought together the Central Yavapai (CYFD) and Chino Valley fire districts under one authority.

Operating since July this year, it’s been so far, so good.

Transparency has been the watchword of Fire Chief Scott Freitag. In September 2015, he even presented the plan to the county board of supervisors, even though they had no power to vote on the decision.

Freitag said then that a conservative estimate of more than $500,000 in savings would result from forming a fire authority. He did say it wouldn’t be an immediate cost savings, but that this has the potential to save money down the line – which is something we don’t do well here. So, each year, we will take a look and see what numbers have come out of the organization, and we’ll report those numbers to you.

“With the fire authority, we immediately stabilize the (struggling) Chino Valley Fire District,” Freitag said, “and that is a good place to be.” Chino was hurting, laying off firefighters and cutting hours.

Freitag took this plan everywhere – I personally heard it three times at various venues. If anyone was paying attention and had questions, there was quite a bit of time for public opinion to be aired and shared.

As for the watchdog group’s complaint on the board’s representation numbers, the boards are happy and are functioning – why mess that up?

The group’s statement said, “The CAFMA board should have seven members … and five of those members should be from CYFD and two members from Chino Valley.”

Freitag said the number of members being equal, plus one from either district, was intentional.

“The intent of the two agencies was to find a partnership, and in partnerships there is some form of equalized representation,” Freitag said. “Certainly, CYFD’s board could have gone in and said, ‘Hey, you know what? We’re going to go with three and you’ll have two because we bring the most to the table.”

It’s simply not in the chief’s best interest to waste taxpayer funds – that hurts his mission in the end. What mission, you ask? Public safety – and the man and his team are dedicated to it.

We meet a lot of public officials in this business, and as a newsroom, we agreed that Freitag is one of the most fiscally responsible that we’ve seen in a long time.

He’s all about doing more and doing better, even though there’s less to do anything with.